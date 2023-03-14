System outage at Maryland Comptroller causing delays for tax returns

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Comptroller's Office is experiencing a systems outage that is causing temporary delays in processing tax returns, refund requests and direct debit requests, the office said.

The office can't access its online systems, so workers will not be able to answer specific questions about residents' tax returns or refund status.

Tax returns can still be filed during the outage.

It is unclear what caused the outage, or when the systems will be back online.

The comptroller's office used the issue as an opportunity to emphasize modernization efforts led by Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who began her first term this year.

"This incident underscored the serious need for modernization of our systems, and under our new leadership we are redoubling our efforts to push forward expediently to provide better service to all Marylanders," the office said.

For more information and updates, visit the website of the Comptroller's Office.