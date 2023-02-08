Syrian-born owner of Inner Harbor restaurant raises money for earthquake victims

BALTIMORE -- A fine-dining restaurant in Baltimore is raising money to help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

Parts of Syria and Turkey were destroyed by two massive earthquakes earlier this week.

The first quake registering at 7.8 magnitude was followed by several powerful aftershocks. It collapsed buildings, trapping countless people.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes and more than 300 aftershocks topped 7,000 Tuesday, CBS News reports. Tens of thousands of people were injured in the two nations and an untold number left homeless in harsh winter conditions.

"What we're trying to do is shed the light on what's happening in Syria after the earthquake," Ammoora Owner Jay Salkini said.

Jay Salkini owns Ammoora restaurant in the Ritz Carlton Residences, which opened just last month.

Originally from Syria, Salkini said he has many friends and family who still live in his native country, not far from where the earthquakes caused major damage.

Salkini said the earthquakes are devastating—especially to a country already suffering from the impacts of a civil war.

"A lot of people only know that area because of destruction and devastation, and it's actually a very beautiful place," Ammoora General Manager Markie Britton said. "We wanted to be able to represent that."

Salkini has begun using his restaurant to help the earthquake victims. During the month of February, Ammoora will be donating 10% of its proceeds to the following nonprofit organizations:

The International Rescue Foundation

Syrian Forum USA

UNICEF USA

The World Food Program

"We're working hard," Salkini said. "We're asking for all the support that people can do through these nonprofits organizations and we ask to remember us in your prayers and for anyone who has a Syrian friend to reach out."