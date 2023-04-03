Suspected impaired driver charged in crash that killed one, injured two others in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE-- A driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol was charged in a crash that killed a man and injured two other people Sunday afternoon in Glen Burnie.

Pedro Balmore Baires Beltran, 35, from Glen Burnie, has been charged with negligent manslaughter; criminally negligent manslaughter; homicide while under the influence of alcohol; life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol; drive under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor; drive while impaired with alcohol while transporting a minor.

#MDTraffic - Road Closure Ritchie Hwy NB/Marley Station Rd Glen Burnie due to serious injury veh. crash. Emergency crews on scene. Expect delays. Use alternate routes as emergency crews are on scene. Updates will be posted @AACOPD — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 2, 2023

Police said Beltran was driving in his 2008 Toyota Tundra around 12:45 p.m. with a 13-year-old passenger when he ran a red light and struck two cars at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road.

Police said evidence showed the driver of the Tundra, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, was speeding and was potential driving under the influence of alcohol. The 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Deleon, 36, passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, was killed in the collision. A 60-year-old man who drove the Equinox, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station reopened after it was shut down for hours.