Suspect in custody after stabbing prompts police activity in Bel Air neighborhood
BALTIMORE - A person is in custody after a stabbing prompted police activity Thursday afternoon in Harford County, police said.
Officers responded to the stabbing in the 700 block of Bedford Road in Bel Air.
Preliminary investigation reveals the stabbing was domestic-related, police said.
The victim's condition is unknown.
No other information was provided.
