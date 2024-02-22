Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after stabbing prompts police activity in Bel Air neighborhood

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 22, 2024
Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 22, 2024 01:39

BALTIMORE - A person is in custody after a stabbing prompted police activity Thursday afternoon in Harford County, police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing in the 700 block of Bedford Road in Bel Air.

Preliminary investigation reveals the stabbing was domestic-related, police said.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No other information was provided.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 3:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.