Suspect in custody after stabbing prompts police activity in Bel Air neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A person is in custody after a stabbing prompted police activity Thursday afternoon in Harford County, police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing in the 700 block of Bedford Road in Bel Air.

We are currently on the scene of a stabbing in the 700 block of Bedford Road. Expect police activity and possible traffic interruptions in the area. pic.twitter.com/xT8HnaZqnK — Bel Air Police Department (@BelAirPD) February 22, 2024

Preliminary investigation reveals the stabbing was domestic-related, police said.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No other information was provided.