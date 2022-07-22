Watch CBS News
Suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Dundalk teen

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl biking in Dundalk last summer, Baltimore County Police said. 

The suspect has not been identified because they were 17 years old, a juvenile, at the time of the crash. Police have not announced the charges the suspect faces.  

Police said 16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding a bike along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore street when the driver of a 2005 Acura traveling in the same lane struck her from behind and then took off.  

Investigators said they found the Acura at a nearby intersection unoccupied and with its tags removed.  

The suspect was arrested without incident after a lengthy investigation, police said.  

