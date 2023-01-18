Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park

Man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park

DUNDALK -- Baltimore County police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man on Monday evening in Dundalk.

The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Tuesday he is expected to survive.

A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds.

"Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."

If you have information about this incident, contact police.