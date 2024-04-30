Man arrested in Aberdeen triple homicide, suspected arson

BALTIMORE -- Aberdeen Police say a suspect has been arrested after a triple homicide and suspected arson at the Highland Commons apartment complex earlier this month.

On April 15, firefighters responded to an apartment complex at the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue, where smoke was found on the second floor. There, they found a man, and two women dead inside an apartment.

Police say the suspect, Michael Swan, 35, was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Swan had an outstanding warrant from Prince George's County for shooting a woman in February, according to police. He also had outstanding federal warrants for parole violations.

Investigators said DNA evidence collected at the crime scene linked Swan to all three murders.

He faces multiple counts of first and second degree murder, arson, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.