Survivors of clergy sex abuse can speak in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, judge rules

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse will have the opportunity to address the court during two upcoming hearings in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, a judge ruled on Thursday.

In an order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner wrote that the court will hold status conferences on April 8 and May 20 for the sole purpose of increasing "engagement and understanding" in the case. The judge said no statements at those hearings will be considered evidence or made part of the record.

