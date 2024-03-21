Watch CBS News
Local News

Survivors of clergy sex abuse can speak in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, judge rules

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/21/2024)
Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/21/2024) 01:28

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse will have the opportunity to address the court during two upcoming hearings in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, a judge ruled on Thursday.

In an order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner wrote that the court will hold status conferences on April 8 and May 20 for the sole purpose of increasing "engagement and understanding" in the case. The judge said no statements at those hearings will be considered evidence or made part of the record.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Survivors of clergy sex abuse can speak in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, judge rules

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 9:47 PM EDT

© 2024 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.