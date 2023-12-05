Survey reveals some Marylanders interest in legalizing online casino gambling

BALTIMORE - Get ready Marylanders, more online betting options could be coming to the state.

Marylanders have already legalized slot machines and online sports betting.

Online casino table games could be next.

A local group did a survey of 1,000 Marylanders, all with different backgrounds, and about 75 percent of them say they want to see online table gaming legalized.

It's now getting the attention of state leaders.

"It seemed to be clear in favor of passing an online casino bill," said Dan Bradley, gambling content writer for mdbetting.com.

It's a move that could bring millions of dollars in revenue to the state.

"I think, from a community impact side of things, as well as a local economy and jobs side of things as well, overall, this would be a largely successful thing in Maryland," Bradley said.

Those online games include slots, poker and other table games.

A report from Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency shows the state could generate $533 million in the first year, if legalized.

Right now, Maryland's six casinos combined generated more than $157 million in revenue in slot machines and table games during November of 2023, and more than $47 millio went to the Education Trust Fund.

While it may seem convenient, some told WJZ that gambling at your fingertips may not be a good idea..

Six states have already launched online casino gaming, including Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Maryland Senator Ron Watson expressed his support.

"Sports betting was huge," Watson said. "This is five times that. Igaming is the gorilla of gaming."

Watson said legalizing online gaming will allow casinos to reach new customers, get rid of table limits and bring in more money for the state.

"We can play at microstakes, you can play for nickels, dimes, and quarters, you know, 24 hours a day," Watson said. "And that is just a continuous revenue stream for the state that we're currently not capturing.".

Watson says this is still in the early stages.

It still needs to make its way to the ballot in 2024.

He says there will be technology in place that allows people the chance to cool off, or only bet a certain amount of money, to make sure they aren't promoting any type of addiction.