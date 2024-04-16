Surveillance photo shared of suspect in Glen Burnie church vandalism, burglary
BALTIMORE - A man is wanted for a burglary and vandalism at Christ the King Catholic Church in Glen Burnie, police said.
Officers released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking the public for help.
The man broke a window and went into the church in the early morning on April 14.
Because this vandalism is to a church-owned property, it is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact police at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.