Sunny Sunday forecast in Maryland

BALTIMORE- Crisp start to the morning with the 60s and 70s across the state.

Some clouds are still hanging on this AM, but are expected to clear out by midday.

Temperatures rise a little more dramatically today thanks to a warm flow of air and plenty of sunshine.

Highs today range in the low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Lows tonight will be muggy in the 70s with a few thunderstorms in the area.

Monday, and through the start of next week, we will see a pattern of off and on showers paired with heat.

Highs for Monday are in the 90s with afternoon showers and storms expected.

Becoming hot and sticky throughout the workweek, rain will relieve some of the heat during the midday heat and early evening hours.

A little more of the 80s are scheduled for next week.