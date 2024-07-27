Sunny Skies Continue Sunday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- One more day of beautiful weather this Sunday as high pressure builds in across the state.

Overnight lows in the 60s once again for your Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

Sunshine continues Sunday with temperatures climbing just a touch in the low 90s across the forecast area, unless you are in the mountains or near the water. Cooler water temperatures will help keep those afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

We have an interesting pattern in effect for the workweek forecast. An upper low to the east, will back up over the forecast area on Monday, increasing our chance for clouds and showers. This low gets pushed off to the east by Tuesday by another system pushing in from the west, increasing our chance for rain and thunderstorms in the midweek forecast.

Tuesday through Friday will be tropical in terms of humidity with some drenching afternoon and evening thunderstorms in some places. These will be the hit or miss variety. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, however, it will feel hotter with the high humidity. This heat wave will not be quite as intense as the ones earlier this summer, but you should still plan on taking all of the heat precautions because we could be in for quite a long stretch of heat and humidity.