Summer youth engagement activities, curfew set to return in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced this year's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy, which includes more activities for the city's youth.

The summer initiative is to provide young people with engagement events to keep them safe while school is out.

The city is inviting children to Rash Field at the Inner Harbor on Sunday for a Summer Kickoff Party.

Scott said the strategy will offer children more positive activities that will help them stay out of trouble.

"Our goal this summer is to keep our young people safe, connected and engaged," Scott said.

What does the youth want?

City leaders received input from 300 children in Baltimore City about what they wanted.

Teens wanted recreation centers opened later, teen-specific pool parties and midnight basketball events.

The mayor says all of those things will now be happening as a part of the city's 2024 Summer Youth Engagement Strategy.

"They want more of the positive activity for them, to be able to participate in things that they want to do throughout the summer," Scott said.

Concerning youth crime

Within the past year, WJZ has reported extensively on youth violence in Baltimore City.

Carjackings, robberies and assaults committed by young people are concerns to city residents.

"We are seeing half as many youth homicides and a more than 70% reduction in non-fatal shootings involving young people," Scott said. "But, despite the progress that we have made, violence impacting young people is always a specific concern as we head into the summer months."

Return of youth curfews

Youth curfews are returning this summer, Scott said.

Curfew starts at 9 pm for teens under 14 years old and 11 pm for teens ages 14 to 16.

The mayor says a new Rapid Response Team will be in place throughout the city, ready to respond to unplanned gatherings throughout the week and weekend to minimize interactions between young people and police.

"We have people who can relate to our young people, who know them, who are coming from a place of love when engaging with them and that's the kind of people we want," said Stefanie Mavronis, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. "These are folk who already do this in the course of their jobs."