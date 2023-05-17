Students say state abortion laws impact their college enrollment plans

BALTIMORE -- Students are considering new factors when picking the perfect college.

Ever since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade last June, 72% of current college students say abortion laws in the state where they go to school are at least somewhat important to their decision to stay enrolled, according to a Gallup poll.

"I really think it's going to change the landscape of college attendance in general," AtomicMind CEO Leelila Strogov said.

After seeing the results of the Gallup poll, Strogov said her company conducted one of its own. AtomicMind found that rising college freshmen have the same concerns.

"Students are saying loudly and clearly if there is a state that is willing to criminalize my behavior, I am not willing to go to college in that state," Strogov said.

Lana Dalley's daughter, Finley, is in the tenth grade right now, but she already says she'll be picking a school in a state that protects abortion rights.

"She, frequently, if we hear a news story, she'll say things like, 'You know, I would never want to go to school there,'" Dalley said. "She and I are very nervous about her going someplace where she wouldn't have access to the full range of reproductive care."

Maryland is a state where abortion is legal.

Earlier this month, Gov. Wes Moore signed several bills protecting reproductive rights in the state.

His administration also worked with the health department to stockpile the abortion pill mifepristone, which was recently challenged on the federal level.

Dalley said she never thought she'd have to consider this issue when sending her kids to college.

"I want her to have the choice to end the pregnancy if that's what she feels like she wants to do," Dalley said, "But, I also want her to feel like she's going to get the health care that she needs if she's in a position where her health is compromised."

For more information on this poll: https://news.gallup.com/poll/474365/reproductive-health-laws-factor-college-decisions.aspx