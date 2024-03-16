A chocolate fundraiser ended more bitterly than sweet this week in a Baltimore County courtroom, where an Essex man pleaded guilty to pocketing thousands of dollars in candy sale proceeds meant to benefit a public middle school.

James Michael Harris, 46, was treasurer for the parent teacher student association affiliated with Stemmers Run Middle School in Essex when he drained the nonprofit's bank account and spent money raised by the students through a chocolate bar sale. Baltimore County prosecutors said theft totaled $29,000 and occurred between April 2022 and March 2023.

... this story by Lillian Reed continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Students sold chocolate to raise money for school. A Baltimore County man stole $29,000 from them.