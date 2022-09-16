Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023.

A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift."

The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying admission trends.

Happening right now….



Students protest outside @NotreDameofMD after the all women’s university announced it will start accepting men next year.



Below are some of the woman’s concerns. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UdbWPATD2Y — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 16, 2022

The group asked that a list of demands be met within 24 hours of the protest's closure, which includes an apology and a roadmap for when and how the facilities on campus will be fixed in order to accommodate for new male students and existing female students.

The students are also calling for an open community-wide meeting with leadership on the shift, as well as an acknowledgment of "how the university will focus on how to include its community's voices from now on."

Lastly, the group called for an apology for the lack of gender inclusivity in the university's language. The students say they won't stop protesting until those demands are met.

One protestor held a sign that said "stop making women feel like we 'need' men to succeed," suggesting the protest was about more than transparency, but a desire for the university to remain exclusive to women.

Notre Dame of Maryland was founded in 1873 by the School Sisters of Notre Dame as the Notre Dame of Maryland Collegiate Institute for Young Ladies and Preparatory School for Little Girls.

In 1895, the school received approval from the state to offer four-year degrees.

About 2,200 students are enrolled in the university, which boasts Schools of Arts, Sciences, and Business; Education; Nursing; and Pharmacy at its 60-acre campus in Baltimore's Homeland neighborhood.

According to a news release from the institution, enrollment at women's colleges has steadily declined across the country.

And there are fewer schools altogether. The Women's College Coalition includes 34 member universities, down from 230 in 1960, according to NDMU.

"By going co-ed, Notre Dame of Maryland University is uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission and strategic goal to advance inclusive and transformational education to more women and men and to equip them to realize their goal of attaining a college degree," said Dr. Yam Wednesday.

Notre Dame has educated men before. In 1975, the school started a Weekend College for adult students that accepted male enrollees, and in 1984, men were admitted into graduate programs at the institution.

And the school has already started accepting male transfer students to its undergraduate nursing program to help address a shortage in Maryland.

Male students will be housed on separate floors in residence halls. The school said Meletia Hall will stay all-female "for the next few years."

A Division III school, Notre Dame of Maryland University will add men's sports teams staring in the 2023-24 academic year.