Students learn free culinary and life lessons through Baltimore nonprofit ministry

BALTIMORE -- The Franciscan Center, a nonprofit ministry in Baltimore, is where students learn culinary and life skills through a free culinary training academy.

The Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy is a 13-week workforce training program that teaches students to cook and serve healthy scratch meals.

"We teach culinary 101," said Chef Derrick Purcell, who oversees the culinary program. "We have wraparound services as far as financial literacy. We've partnered with MedStar to understand nutrition."

More than 70 students have gone through the program since it started in 2021. The program helps graduates get their ServSafe certification and find employment in the industry.

"I really want to work my way up to fine dining," said student Detrich Jordan.

"A nonprofit organization maybe, to give back with my culinary skills," added student Nicola Braxton.

The Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy is an intense program, but Chef Purcell that says by the time these students graduate in February, they will walk away with so much more than culinary skills.

"We're impacting lives," Purcell. "We're helping people find their identity, we're helping people have confidence in who they are."

"That I can finish something and accomplish something, I'm trying to finish with honors," student Justin Williams said.