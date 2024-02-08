Four students injured in school bus rollover crash in Howard County

Students evaluated for injuries after school bus overturns in Howard County

BALTIMORE - Four students were taken to the hospital after a Howard County school bus overturned in Columbia, Howard County Public Schools officials said.

The bus, carrying 19 students from Hammond Middle School, crashed Thursday afternoon in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road. A spokesperson with the district said four students - two boys and two girls between 11 and 14 years old - were taken to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center for treatment.

At the scene of a school bus rollover in Columbia. Waiting for a press conference. Here’s what I can confirm right now:



-Hammond Middle School students onboard

-Several students injured but appear to be non-life threatening

-Happened just after 3:30 p.m. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VZPuEhNCLf — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) February 8, 2024

Howard County Public Schools said the students not taken to the hospital were picked up by their parents.

"This afternoon there was a significant bus accident with Hammond Middle School students onboard," Howard County schools said in a statement to families. "Several students were injured and are receiving medical care as needed. All students have been reunited with their families."

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

Police said the bus was traveling northbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. Speed is being investigated in the crash.