Students, adults injured during large fight in Frederick County high school cafeteria

BALTIMORE -- Several students and adults received minor injuries during a fight in the cafeteria at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County on Tuesday, according to school officials.

The fight began with a verbal altercation, school officials said.

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer and other deputies attempted to diffuse the fight, according to school officials.

Students and adults involved in the physical altercation sustained cuts and bruises, school officials said.

A school staff member was among the adults who attempted to intervene in the fight. That person was assaulted by a student who refused to take direction, according to school officials.

The student who assaulted the school staff member will be charged and all students involved will receive disciplinary consequences in accordance with Frederick County Public Schools policy, school officials said.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 3:47 PM

