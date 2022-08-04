Student charged in altercation on Westlake High School property, Charles County deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A Westlake High School student has been charged in an altercation on school premises involving a firearm, according to authorities.

The student allegedly got into a confrontation with another student in a stairwell at the school. Both students have been attending a summer program at the school, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

During the confrontation, a cell phone fell out of the pocket of the victim student, according to authorities.

The aggressor student grabbed the phone and fled, deputies said.

The victim followed that person outside of the building and asked for his phone. At that point, the student who allegedly took the phone refused to give it back, brandished a firearm, and threatened the victim, according to authorities.

The victim left and told a school resource officer about their encounter, deputies said.

Patrol officers scoured the area and found the suspected aggressor student in possession of a replica firearm and the victim's cell phone, according to authorities.

The student is being charged with first-degree assault and theft, deputies said.

The cell phone was returned to the victim and the student who is facing charges was returned to their parent, according to authorities.