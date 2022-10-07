Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick
BALTIMORE - A student at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.
The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.
