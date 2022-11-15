Student arrested after loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore City Public School district said a teacher saw a student show what looked like a gun to a group of students. The student was searched and a gun was found and taken away.

"The idea of something happening, that they didn't know, and being scared, and I just felt compelled to come get them," parent Marcus Benson said.

New Info:@BaltCitySchools confirm that a gun was found this morning at North Bend ES/MS.



How was it found? The district said a teacher saw a student showing what appeared to be a gun to other students - and that's when officials were notified and a search conducted.

The district said the student was taken into custody without incident.

This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public School since the start of the school year. Two of those incidents were in buildings with younger children at the elementary or middle school level.









Source says loaded gun found this morning at North Bend Elementary/ Middle School in Baltimore.









Police have not said how the student got the gun or the charges the minor is facing.

"It's been normalized," Dr. Ted Sutton said. "We need to change the culture so it doesn't seem normal to see a gun."

Dr. Sutton ran into problems as a young person but turned his life around and is now determined to help

others do the same through Sutton's House.

Dr. Sutton said children usually carry around weapons because they don't feel safe.

"And so, you know, if I can, you know, just be seen that I have access to something like this, then maybe that they will leave me alone," Dr. Sutton said. "So, a lot of times it's not the majority of that bringing a gun or carrying a gun at all to try to, I'm just going to go to school to harm somebody is actually to show somebody that I don't want to mess with."