Stuck inside during a snowstorm? Here are some easy home recipes

BALTIMORE -- If you have ever been stuck inside during a snowstorm, you know how challenging it can be when you can't leave the house to buy groceries. Here are a couple easy recipes to make at home.

Jimmy's Old Bay Garlic Butter Grilled Cheese





Gather your ingredients: Your favorite bread

Cheese slices (Mozzarella, American, or Smoked Gouda)

Old Bay Garlic Butter (1 tablespoon, more as needed) Prepare Your cooking station: Set a frying pan on medium heat to warm up.

Lay out slices of bread.

Place 2-4 cheese slices on each bread slice, depending on your preference for cheesiness. Cook the grilled cheese: Add 1 tablespoon of Old Bay Garlic Butter to the warmed pan.

Once the butter melts, place your sandwich in the pan.

Toast for 3-4 minutes until the side facing down is golden brown.

Flip the sandwich and repeat the toasting process for the other side.

If needed, add more butter to the pan for additional sandwiches. Serving: If you have it, heat up some Jimmy's Famous Seafood Maryland Crab Soup.

Serve the grilled cheese with the crab soup on the side for dunking. Enjoy! Savor this delightful combination to keep cozy during the winter season, especially during a storm.

Jimmy's Toasted Camper cocktail





Gather Your Ingredients: 2 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Baileys Irish Cream

1 shot of Espresso

Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Graham Cracker Crumbs

Marshmallow Fluff

A large marshmallow and a stick for torching

Ice cubes (not crushed) Prepare the Mason Jar: Rim the top of the mason jar with marshmallow fluff.

Dip the rimmed edge into graham cracker crumbs to coat it evenly. Mix the drink: In a cocktail shaker, combine: 2 oz of Vanilla Vodka 1 oz of Baileys 1 shot of Espresso 1 oz of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Shake the mixture vigorously to ensure all ingredients are well combined and chilled. Strain and serve: Strain the mixture from the shaker over ice cubes in the prepared mason jar. Add the final touches: Place a large marshmallow on a stick and use a torch to lightly toast it.

Once toasted, carefully place the marshmallow on top of the drink.

Drizzle additional chocolate syrup over the marshmallow for an extra touch of sweetness.