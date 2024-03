BALTIMORE - Several roads are closed in downtown Baltimore after reports of elevated carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Crews are working to locate the source in a four-block radius around Lexington Street, according to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

Happening now: Baltimore firefighters, BGE & other agencies are investigating what caused high levels of carbon monoxide at a building on E. Lexington St. downtown.



No injuries have been reported, but there are several road closures in the area. @wjz pic.twitter.com/YgJvlov49n — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) March 24, 2024

There are no reported injuries, according to officials.