Street sweeping parking enforcement returns to Baltimore this month

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - You'll have to start moving your cars again. Baltimore's grace period for street sweeping parking enforcement ends later this month, officials said. 

The grace period, which began in mid July, ends on August 15. That's when parking tickets will be doled out once again for drivers who don't take note of "No Parking" signs.  

The parking enforcement includes both downtown and neighborhood street sweeping. 

The city suspended enforcement at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, while schools were closed and many were working from home. 

Residents can find their scheduled neighborhood's street sweeping days on the 2022 DPW calendar or by calling 311.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 12:25 PM

