Street closures, parking restrictions in effect for MLK Day Parade in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has implemented traffic modifications and parking restrictions Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr Day Parade.

The parade starts at noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street. It will move south on MLK Boulevard and then right on Baltimore Street and disband on Fremont Avenue and Poppleton Street.

The agency encourages residents attending the parade to arrive early and use public parking facilities in the surrounding areas. Posted parking restrictions "will be strictly enforced," the agency said, with vehicles parked in violation to be ticketed and towed.

We would like to advise motorists of the street closures and parking restrictions in effect for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. pic.twitter.com/5gr9RBa6Lw — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) January 12, 2023

Here are the streets that will be closed to through traffic on Monday with detours in effect and parking prohibited, as provided by the DOT:

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets -10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

These parking restrictions will be implemented from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street

Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street

Baltimore Street from Fremont Avenue to Poppleton Street

Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street

Pennsylvania Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Charm City Circulator Service

The Charm City Circulator will be operating during regular service hours with a detour implemented along the Orange Route from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. due to the parade.

During that time, the Orange Route will bypass MLK Boulevard and continue west on Lombard Street, right on Poppleton Street, left on Baltimore Street, left on Arlington Street and left onto Pratt Street (bypassing eastbound Baltimore Street and southbound Greene Street).

The following bus stops will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 209, 213, 214, 215, 216, and 217.

Riders are encouraged to use CCC stops along Lombard and Pratt Streets while the detour is in effect.