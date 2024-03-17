Stowers hits three home runs, Wells has solid start in Orioles' split-squad spring training games

Tyler Wells, vying for a spot in the Baltimore Orioles starting rotation, allowed just one run in 4.2 innings in their 8-2 spring training win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Wells struck out six batters and allowed just a solo home run in the first inning to Austin Riley. He has a 1.69 ERA this spring.

Danny Coulombe, Mike Baumann and Keegan Akin all pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo both drove in a run for the O's, while John Rhodes came off the bench to hit two home runs.

Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, went 1-for-3 and is batting .300 in spring training.

In the other split-squad game, Kyle Stowers hit three home runs and drove in all four runs in the Orioles' 4-4 tie with the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles (18-5) next play the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.