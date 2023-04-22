Storms create power outages, damage property in Maryland on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms damaged power lines and trees on Saturday—leaving thousands of residents in the Baltimore area without electricity and at least one of them with an unsafe home.

WJZ was at the site of a house in Towson that was damaged by a large tree.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Twana Allen told WJZ that no one reported injuries after the tree keeled over.

The storms brought high winds and rain through BGE's service area, resulting in more than 200 outages affecting approximately 11,000 customers, according to BGE spokesperson Talon Sachs.

BGE prepared for potential outages in advance of the storm, Sachs said. That said, there are conditions that may hinder immediate repairs, according to Sachs.

"There are locations where the storm is still moving through the service area, and BGE reminds customers that certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds," Sachs said. "In that case, BGE will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do.