'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland.

An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.

The target depicts a man with curly hair and dark brown skin wearing a flak jacket and green pants, pointing a gun, according to a photo shared by CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR called the target "stereotypical" and endorsed the investigation.

"We welcome the state investigation into the use of this target, which depicts people of color as dangerous enemies, alienates officers of color and contributes to distrust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they are supposed to serve," said Zainab Chaudry, the director of the organization.

Maryland State Police is currently under a federal investigation over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees.