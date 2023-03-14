State's Attorneys Offices join forces to combat child sex abuse and trafficking in Maryland

BALTIMORE - State's Attorneys Offices in Maryland are announcing a collaborative effort to protect victims of child sex abuse and trafficking.

On Tuesday, State's Attorneys for Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties are coming together to push for legislation that would better protect some of the most vulnerable victims in their communities.

Prosecutors are fighting to push for the passage of multiple bills currently before the Maryland General Assembly.

Those bills include:

House Bill 226/Senate Bill 21 would strengthen the prosecution of child sex abuse by expanding the definition of "Person in Position of Authority" to coaches, counselors, and teachers outside the school system that utilize their position to victimize children.

House Bill 297/Senate Bill 292 ensures that child trafficking victims are not prosecuted for their own victimization and instead are referred to proper services through the Regional Navigator Program.