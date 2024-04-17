State's Attorney announces charges in 2017 murder of D.C. police officer

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of former Morgan State basketball player, and more top stories

Man found guilty of murder in shooting of former Morgan State basketball player, and more top storie

Man found guilty of murder in shooting of former Morgan State basketball player, and more top storie

BALTIMORE -- Dion Thompson charged with the murder of DC Metro Police Sgt. Tony Mason, Jr., Baltimore CIty State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Wednesday.

It is the first case that the State's Attorney Office's new Cold Case Unit has prosecuted.

"A cold case is still very much fresh in the hearts and minds of the victim's family. My main job as State's Attorney is holding offenders accountable, bringing closure for those impacted, and ensuring justice for Baltimore, the victims, and their loved ones," Bates said.

Mason was shot and killed in a vehicle while he was parked near the 2800 block Elgin Avenue. The shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m on November 4, 2017.

It was the same weekend that community activists had called for a ceasefire in Baltimore City.

In a multi-agency investigation, the FBI and ATF announced a $60,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspected killer in November 2018.

Thompson has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy, and related charges.

The new Cold Case Unit will work with the Baltimore Police Department to place emphasis on existing unsolved investigations.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said he hopes working with the new Cold Case Unit will help move cold cases forward.

"By partnering with the State's Attorney's Office Cold Case Unit, we can work toward the shared goal of moving cases forward and bringing closure to victims' families. This should also put the perpetrators of these crimes on notice: You will get caught, and you will be held to account," Worley said.