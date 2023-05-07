State veterinarian explains how to protect yourself from tick borne diseases

BALTIMORE - Spring is here and warmer temperatures are here to stay.

And with that comes tick season.

May is Tick Borne Disease Awareness Month.

David Crum, Maryland's State Public Health Veterinarian, told WJZ that as temperatures heat up, the risk of transmission increases.

"They've been dormant all winter, they haven't fed now," Crum said. "They're actually warm enough to get out there. So that's where the risk, you know, and the potential exposure really occurs. It's just, do the environmental factors promote their activity? But also when it's nice, we want to get out"

Ticks are often found outdoors in leaves, weeds, tall grasses, shrubs and woods.

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself while still enjoying nature.

"Consider wearing light clothing, you want to be able to spot ticks," Crum said. "Wear long pants, tuck in your pants to your socks or your boots to prevent ticks from getting access. And again, consider wearing either permethrin-treated clothing, which will actually help repel those ticks, or an EPA-approved insect repellents."

Other tips include showering after being outside, putting clothes directly in the dryer on high heat and preforming a tick check.

Here are some of the symptoms to look for.

"That includes a rash, which typically looks like a bullseye," Crum said. "If you develop fever, headache, maybe joint pain, fatigue, those are the signs really to look for."

Lyme disease is the most prevalent tickborne disease in Maryland.

Crum said don't forget about protecting your pets.

"Speak to your veterinarian about ways you can prevent tick exposure to your pet because that's an avenue for the ticks to get into your house," Crum said. "So by protecting them, you're also helping safeguard your family and yourself."

Tick borne diseases are very responsive to treatments and can be cured if caught early.