State Police use helicopter crew to rescue injured cyclist stranded hours on Maryland trail
BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police used its helicopter to rescue an injured mountain bike rider who was stranded in a remote trail for nearly eight hours.
Troopers said a 56-year-old man was injured while cycling through Meadow Mountain Trail, a 14-mile trail in Garrett County.
He told rescuers Wednesday that he spent nearly eight hours stranding in the trail.
The helicopter crew lowered a trooper/flight paramedic into a clearing below.
The emergency responder secured the injured mountain biker in a patient extrication platform, commonly known as a "PEP Bag" and was hoisted approximately 100 feet in the air, according to Maryland State Police.
He was flown to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment, troopers said.
