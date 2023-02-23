State Police seek hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian gassing up car alongside I-95

BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police are searching for a driver who struck three pedestrians and then took off last November in Harford County.

A 19-year-old died and two others were injured.

Officers said that around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 south of Maryland Route 22 in Aberdeen for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians.

According to investigators, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a car when what investigators now believe was a white 2016 Audi A5 with tinted windows veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians.

Troopers said the SUV was seen again in the parking lot at approximately 4:08 a.m. the same day.

Both times the SUV was seen outside the clubhouse, it was stopped next to the 2016 Audi A5, which was identified as the suspect's car. The Audi has been seized by Maryland State Police.

Anyone with information, or know the identification of the gray SUV, and its driver, should call State Police at 410-537-1150.