State Police investigate fatal crash on outer loop of I-695, Stevenson Road

BALTIMORE- A man died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

According to officials, around 2:30 a.m. the Golden Ring Barrack received a call stating a driver was going the wrong way on the outer loop of I-695 in the Stevenson Road area.

The two vehicle crash prompted all lanes of the outer loop to be closed. All lanes reopened at 6:30 a.m.

#TrafficAlert All lanes reopened on outer loop I-695 at Stevenson in Baltimore County. — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 1, 2024

State Police identified the crash's victim as 64-year-old John Quame De Love of Hyattsville, Prince George's County. He drove a 2017 Chevy Malibu.

Authorities shared the presumed "at-fault" driver was driving a white 2021 Toyota Corolla and has been identified as 34-year-old Liluram Paudel, of Nottingham, Baltimore County. He was taken to Sinai Hospital to receive medical aid. The extent of his injuries have not been shared at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates.