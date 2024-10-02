State police agrees to pay $2.72m to disqualified troopers in discrimination settlement

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police has agreed to pay $2.72 million to dozens of aspiring troopers who were turned away due to discriminatory hiring processes, according to the United States Department of Justice.

After a two-year federal investigation, the USDJ found Maryland State Police "used discriminatory hiring practices that wrongly disqualified Black and female state trooper candidates," said Sarah A. Marquardt, an assistant U.S. attorney.

On top of paying a combined $2.75 million to 48 disqualified candidates, the state police will rework its assessment protocol and scrap old tests for prospective troopers.

To learn more visit WJZ's media partner, The Baltimore Banner.