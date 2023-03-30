State-of-the-art library coming to Downtown Columbia lakefront

BALTIMORE — Wednesday, Gov. Wes Moore joined Howard County leaders in Columbia to announce plans for a new, state of the art lakefront library.

According to Howard County library systems, the existing downtown branch is not big enough to serve the growing local population and is slated for demolition as part of the downtown Columbia plan. It will be replaced by the new 100,000 square foot lakefront library.

Howard County executive, Calvin Ball, said, "A project for the people that will serve as a transformative civic and educational center for all."

The striking design will be brought to life by the firm of internationally renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick. According to Howard County library systems, the estimated budget for the project is $143M.

Ball said funding for the project will be included in his proposed FY 2024 capital budget, which will be submitted to the county council Friday. Governor Wes Moore said the state also intends to help fund the project.

"We are excited to finalize a budget that includes direct investments for the downtown Columbia library and also for affordable housing," Moore said.

The new library will be co-located with a mixed-income residential apartment building with 240 units, operated by the Howard County housing commission.

Howard County library systems CEO, Tonya Aikens, said, "A library that uplifts and inspires, that connects people with nature and connects all of us with one another."

The new library will be situated at one end of ColorBurst park and connected to an existing trailhead. Residents who came to hear the announcement said they look forward to using the new facility.

Howard County resident, Rosemary Davis, said, "I spend a lot of time walking over here and it's just a great idea to have that beauty in the background."

Pending council approval, the design phase is expected to begin in 2024. The goal is to start construction in 2026.