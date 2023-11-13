State leaders visit Carver Vocation-Technical High School to highlight Baltimore Workforce Hub, infrastructure investments

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and other leaders gathered at Carver Vocation-Technical High School to speak about the progress of the Baltimore Workforce Hub.

Baltimore's Workforce Hub, launched back in May, is aimed at securing jobs for Marylanders through the President's "Investing in America" agenda—a commitment Governor Moore says will be delivered.

"I am announcing that the state of Maryland will work with the Biden administration to ensure that federal projects in Baltimore operate under the highest possible labor standards," Moore said.

Van Hollen says there are historic federal investments coming to Maryland, including $376 million in grant funding for Baltimore City water infrastructure, and $7 billion from the Infrastructure Modernization Bill.

Mondawmin Mall station will also receive $20 million in grant funding.

$4.2 billion in federal funding will come to Baltimore for the Baltimore Potomac Tunnel Project, and the Frederick Douglass tunnel.