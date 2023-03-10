State Highway Administration to begin lane and ramp closures at I-95/I-695 interchange in Baltimore County Sunday

BALTIMORE — From March 12-17, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will implement overnight lane closures as part of the "Work is Part of Bridge Rehabilitation Project", The MTA announced Friday.

The list of closures are as follows:

Ramp Closure: The ramp from eastbound I-695 (Outer Loop) to northbound I-95 will be closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights into the next morning.

Detour: Motorists will be directed to continue on I-695 eastbound to the Hollins Ferry Road interchange, then take the interchange to westbound I-695 (Inner Loop) back to northbound I-95.



Overnight Lane Closures: Overnight single- or double-lane closures will be required at two locations, though access will be maintained at each:

I-95 southbound at I-695: A single left- or right-lane will be closed overnight each evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, with double-lane closures between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, March 12-16.

I-695 under the I-95 bridges: A single left- or right-lane will be closed overnight each evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning on westbound and/or eastbound I-695 under I-95. Double-lane closures will be required on westbound I-695 between 10 p.m. at 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, March 12-16.

Daytime Lane Closure: A single-lane closure will be required on Sulphur Spring Road beneath the I-95 bridges during non-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 13-17. The closure will alternate eastbound or westbound, with flagging operations to control two-way traffic on one open lane.

Motorists are encouraged to remain patient and alert when they pass through work zones.