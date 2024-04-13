State Farm and the town of Mount Airy partner for Teen Driver Safety event

BALTIMORE -- State Farm and the town of Mount Airy partnered to sponsor the Mount Airy Teen Driver Safety Event on Saturday, April 13. The goal is to catch young people before they hit the roads, instilling them with the skills to put safety first

"This summer I'm going to get my learners permit so I can start driving by next year and I'm really excited to be on the road" Leslie Speller, Americas Ideal Miss Maryland Teen said.

The Mount Airy Teen Driver Safety Event brings together community partners, bringing auto safety to the forefront.

According to the CDC motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens living in the U.S. Sheri Cates with State Farm says insurance rates for teens have skyrocketed up. "We've seen rates go way up for the youth...it's just about inexperience. And today is about giving them those life skills and driving skills to make them better behind the wheel." Cates said.

Countless stations and demonstrations empowered families and youth to become and stay responsible drivers and passengers at the event.

"I just think it's really important that kids understand the dangers of driving it's not a game to play to go fast." Emily Piersall, a teenage driver, said.

Hundreds of young drivers, hopefuls, and their families were doing their part to make streets safer.

"Seeing all these people out here doing good for the community and educating others is just a great thing" said Leslie Speller, Americas Ideal Miss Maryland Teen.