State education commission approves development of McDaniel College nursing program

BALTIMORE -- McDaniel College said Thursday it received approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to develop a four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The program aims to prepare students for licensure and entry into nursing while addressing the current shortage of nurses in Carroll County and its surrounding areas.

"This new undergraduate degree in Nursing aligns with the college's five-year strategic plan and builds upon the popularity of our Health Sciences that was launched in 2020," said McDaniel College President Julia Jasken.

First-year or transfer students are offered direct admission, the school said, while current students can choose to join the program in their third year.

Garrett Hoover, president of Carroll Hospital Center, said in a letter of support it is cooperating with the school in the program to "develop long-term strategies to solve the nursing shortage."

"We are fortunate to have close partnership with Carrol Community College and Carrol Hospital Center and look forward to working with them to develop cooperative strategies that will benefit both nursing programs, as well as assist with addressing the health care needs of those in our community" President Jasken added.

The launch of the program awaits final approval from the Maryland Board of Nursing, the school said.