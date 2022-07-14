State awards over $5M in grants to Maryland heritage tourism orgs

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced $5.1 million in funding for 107 Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and other organizations that are part of the Maryland Heritage Areas Program.

The funding is for 107 matching grants to the organizations and jurisdictions through the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

The grants aim to expand economic development and tourism-related job creation throughout the state by funding heritage tourism projects and activities that attract visitors, the state said.

Maryland has 13 certified Heritage Areas, and all of the state's counties and Baltimore City have at least part of a Heritage Area within its boundaries, the state said.

The organizations receiving grants include museums, parks and educational organizations, in addition to other entities that "steward and celebrate the unique cultural and natural resources located within one of Maryland's Heritage Areas"

"Heritage tourism is an economic development tool that creates jobs and brings visitors to the state while making our communities better places to live and work," Gov. Hogan said.

To learn more about the Maryland Heritage Areas Program and the state's certified Heritage Areas, click here.