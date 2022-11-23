Watch CBS News
State allocates 11 million annually fund new research centers at Morgan State University

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — With help of funding from the State of Maryland, Morgan State University has set up five new research institutes to solve societal problems, the university announced in a statement Monday. 

The Centers for Cybersecurity Assurance and Policy (CAP), Center Urban Health Equity (CUHE), Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS), Center for Data Analytics and Sports Gaming Research, and Center for Urban Violence and Crime Reduction address a variety of societal challenges and help Morgan achieve its goal of becoming a prestigious research doctoral university. 

The state has budgeted more than $11 million every year to finance the centers' operations.

With the state financing, Morgan will be able to employ 44 full-time tenured, or tenure-track faculty members to work at the centers.

"We commend the State's commitment to funding research-based solutions for a variety of societal challenges, by way of continued investment in Morgan.," said David K. Wilson, President of MSU.       

The university is currently securing additional funding sources to launch more research centers.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 6:05 PM

