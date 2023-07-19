Start of Orioles game postponed Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- The start of the Baltimore Orioles game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed Wednesday, the team announced without elaborating.
The game was set to start at 1:05 p.m. at Oriole Park. It is unclear when the game will start Wednesday.
It's unclear what the cause of the delay is, but possible thunderstorms are in the forecast and the area received heavy rain overnight.
The Orioles look to avoid a sweep going into the Dodgers game after losing to the visitors Monday and Tuesday.
