Starbucks on Route 40 in Ellicott City becomes seventh location to unionize

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Starbucks at Route 40 in Ellicott City has become the seventh Starbucks to unionize in Maryland. 

Ellicott City employees are joining a nationwide movement of over 8,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules, according to a statement by union organizers.

Over 330 Starbucks locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia have unionized, union organizers said.

"We respect the right of all partners to make their own decisions about union representation, and we are committed to engaging in good faith collective bargaining for each store where a union has been appropriately certified," Starbucks said in a statement.  

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:05 PM

