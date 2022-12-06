Spring training is around the corner for the Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Winter is coming, and it's a sign of good things on the horizon.

After all, that means spring training is right around the corner for the Baltimore Orioles.

Individual tickets for the Baltimore Orioles exhibition games in Sarasota, Florida, go on sale this Friday.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m.

Birdland members can buy tickets even sooner as part of a members-only pre-sale that starts tomorrow.

Also, fans can sign up for the Sarasota 365 newsletter to get pre-sale access on Wednesday.

The 2023 Spring Training promotional schedule features giveaways and opportunities for fans of all ages, according to team staff members.

The Orioles will once again invite children between the ages of four and 14 and seniors to run the bases after select home games, team staff said.