Sports wagering contributed $6.5 million to Maryland in December

BALTIMORE -- Sports betting contributed $6.5 million to Maryland in December, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Between July 2024 and December 2024, sports wagering contributed $46,576,505 to the state, compared to $24,593,908 for the same period in FY2024.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $637,301,168 during December 2024 and won back $591,678,179 in prizes.

Since the launch of the state's sports betting program in June 2021, the state has launched 11 mobile sports wagering platforms, and 13 retail sportsbook locations.

In Maryland, sports betting became legal in June 2021 after lawmakers saw overwhelming support for the legislation.

Contributions from sports betting go to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, a program that supports public education programs.

Data shows since the program was launched in December 2021, more than $116 million has gone to the Blueprint fund.

To view a detailed chart of the December 2024 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport, click here.