Sporting News names Orioles' Brandon Hyde as AL Manager of the Year

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles - some say - are a year or two ahead of their rebuild.

No one told the team on the baseball diamond.

The Orioles won 83 games and had a winning record for the first time since 2016.

Manager Brandon Hyde was crowned AL Manager of the Year by Sporting News.

The Orioles had a 35-44 record in early June, but finished the year with a 48-35 record.

Baltimore started rolling once rookie catcher Adley Rutschman was called up. Gunnar Henderson, the team's top prospect, was called up later in the season.

The Orioles had lights-out closer Felix Bautista, defensive standout Jorge Mateo, and contributions from Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hayes, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins.