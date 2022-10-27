Sporting News names Orioles' Brandon Hyde as AL Manager of the Year
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles - some say - are a year or two ahead of their rebuild.
No one told the team on the baseball diamond.
The Orioles won 83 games and had a winning record for the first time since 2016.
Manager Brandon Hyde was crowned AL Manager of the Year by Sporting News.
The Orioles had a 35-44 record in early June, but finished the year with a 48-35 record.
Baltimore started rolling once rookie catcher Adley Rutschman was called up. Gunnar Henderson, the team's top prospect, was called up later in the season.
The Orioles had lights-out closer Felix Bautista, defensive standout Jorge Mateo, and contributions from Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hayes, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.