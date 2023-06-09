SpongeBob partners with Baltimore's Gwynnda of the Good Wheel of the West in cleaning initiative

BALTIMORE -- A beloved Baltimore celebrity is joining a global superstar to support ocean conservation efforts.

Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, Baltimore's fourth trash wheel, has donned Spongebob SquarePants branding as part help raise awareness about ocean plastic pollution.

Paramount and Nickelodeon partnered with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore to make it happen. The team-up is in support of Paramount's ocean sustainability initiative: SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change.

"We're thrilled that the Mr. Trash Wheel family -- both his impact and innovation -- resonated with Nickelodeon and Paramount," Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership, said in a statement.

The initiative will sponsor trash collection through 2023 for Gwynnda, the trash wheel in Gwynns Falls.

"This adoption of Baltimore's fourth Trash Wheel, Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, will fund the removal of over 500,000 pounds of trash and debris while educating children and families across the world about ocean pollution and how to stop it," Lindquist continued.

Editor's Note: WJZ is owned by Paramount