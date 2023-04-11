Morgan State tearing down divisive wall with racist roots in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — More than 80 years after it was constructed as a symbol of racial division, the so-called "spite wall" in Northeast Baltimore has come crumbling down.

For members of Morgan State University, the demolition is a significant marker of progress.

The wall, which has long been a symbol of racism, was built in the 1930s to separate the predominantly white neighborhood from the historically Black college.

"This wall occupies a central part of the history of Morgan State University in Morgan, moved to this site in 1917 and this whole community was all white," said David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. "It became known as the hate wall, the spite wall because the neighbors who erected this wall to prevent Morgan students from literally walking across the street into the neighborhood and into the shopping center."

The removal of the wall has been met with enthusiasm from both the university and the local community.

"It's really overwhelming to be honest. We are very excited. I've been here for 16 years, but I've heard plenty of residents who have talked about this wall being very restrictive and not inclusive of the community, "Bridgette Neal, President of the Hillen Road Improvement Association, said.

Morgan State University has been intentional about including local residents in the redevelopment of the area, working in partnership with neighbors and always seeking their input.

As part of the redevelopment, the university has constructed academic facilities, a bookstore, and thriving shops.

"From paint colors to the size of buildings and then that matters again, it's inclusion that matters, so we are appreciative of that forever partnership because Morgan State is a part of our community," said Neal.

"Hate, never ever wins, and Morgan State University is coming face-to-face with that, and we are preserving a certain part of that because we want to always be able to tell our story," President Wilson added, reflecting on the significance of the wall's removal.